Couples in Common-Law Marriages Now Allowed to Use Reproductive Services

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology said Wednesday that it has expanded the scope of recipients for assisted reproductive technology such as sperm donation to include common-law marriages.Until now, only legally-married couples could turn to such procedures.The change comes as the group is set to revise its internal ethics guidelines, citing the need to be more attentive to voices within society calling for expanded reproductive services.However single women who are not in a marital relationship are still not allowed access to such reproductive services.Board chairman of the Society of Obstetrics, Lee Pil-ryang, said that cultural and ethical standards are different in South Korea and just because it's possible overseas doesn't mean it should be the same in Korea.