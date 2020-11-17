PPP Slams Moon, Choo on Suspension of Top Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

Emergency chief of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), Kim Chong-in, criticized Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, who suspended Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from duty.In a special news conference Wednesday, Kim said the unprecedented move shows an elected official failing to restrain one's power and thereby destroying basic democratic order.He also questioned the role of the president who holds the authority over appointments or dismissals. Kim asked how the president could allow such a crisis to happen when he has the power to relieve the prosecutor general.Kim went on to say that he cannot comprehend what the justice minister is trying to achieve, and stressed that the country remembers how past administrations that neglected democratic procedures ended up.The party's floor leader Joo Ho-young called for a parliamentary inquiry on Minister Choo, saying she has abused her power and overstepped her authority.