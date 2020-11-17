Prosecutor General to File Injunction Against Justice Minister's Suspension Order

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl is reportedly preparing to take legal action against an order by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae to suspend his duties.According to the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), the deputy chief of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, Cho Nam-gwan, who began to serve as acting Prosecutor General in Yoon’s absence, briefed a group of PPP lawmakers who visited the SPO on Wednesday of Yoon’s apparent plans.Cho said that Yoon is taking steps to file an injunction to reverse the enforcement of the justice minister's decision, adding various other options are also under his review.On Tuesday, Choo suspended the top prosecutor from his duties citing what she called confirmation of “serious misconduct,” including illegal surveillance against judges presiding over several major cases.Regarding a general meeting of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee on the day when the main opposition party sought to summon Yoon to hear his opinions on the matter, the acting Prosecutor General said Yoon was preparing to attend the meeting from his residence. Yoon's attendance was not realized, however, as the ruling Democratic Party, which controls the standing committee, dispersed the meeting shortly after it opened, citing no advance discussions took place on the issue.