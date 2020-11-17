Junior Prosecutors Protest Justice Minister's Order against PG

Photo : YONHAP News

Junior prosecutors have launched collective action to protest Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae’s order to suspend Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.Young prosecutors tasked with research activities at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office posted a joint statement on the prosecution's intranet on Wednesday calling the minister's action "illegal and unreasonable."Arguing the order not only breaches independence of the prosecution but also seriously damage the rule of law, they urged the minister to reconsider the measure so the prosecution will fulfill its duties and responsibilities.Other junior prosecutors are also reportedly taking steps to express their views on the issue.According to Yonhap News on Wednesday, officials from two district prosecutors’ offices in Seoul said discussions are taking place on whether to hold a meeting between junior prosecutors and if so how.An official at the Chuncheon District Prosecutors’ Office told Yonhap if the meeting is held, some collective opinions will be expressed there.If held, it will be the first junior prosecutors’ meeting since 2013, when the Justice Ministry was putting pressure on then Prosecutor General Chae Dong-wook to resign over allegations that he fathered an illegitimate son.There is also speculation that senior prosecutors will follow suit and raise their voice over the matter as well.