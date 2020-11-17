Rival Parties Again Fail to Field Two Candidates to Head Anti-Corruption Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

A committee tasked with recommending candidates to head the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) has failed once again to select two candidates to head the new anti-corruption agency.Korean Bar Association President Lee Chan-hee, who is one of the seven members of the committee, told reporters on Wednesday that the fourth meeting of the committee earlier in the day ended without an agreement.Lee said two members representing the main opposition People Power Party once again refused to reach an agreement on choosing two candidates.The latest meeting was mediated by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug as one last chance to form a consensus after the panel failed to finalize the selections due to partisan disagreements through its three earlier meetings, including one held last Thursday.The ruling Democratic Party earlier warned it will push for revisions to a related law to incapacitate the PPP's veto power during a subcommittee meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, which will be held through Thursday, if the conservative party refuses to cooperate again.The DP wants to see the CIO launched within this year, while the PPP is accusing the rival party of seeking to oppress the opposition bloc through the new agency.