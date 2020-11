Photo : KBS News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl filed for an injunction on Wednesday to halt the justice minister's order to suspend him from duty.Yoon’s lawyer told Yonhap News on Wednesday that the top prosecutor filed the request with the Seoul Administrative Court online at 10:30 p.m.The move comes a day after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae suspended Yoon from duty over six allegations, including interference in sensitive investigations and illegal surveillance of judges.In the application for the injunction, the top prosecutor reportedly stressed that the allegations were not true and the alleged surveillance of judges was significantly distorted.Yoon plans to lodge a formal lawsuit on Thursday to nullify the measure.