Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China to Hold Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and China are set to hold talks in Seoul on Thursday.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, at 10 a.m. at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul for their first in-person talks since the outbreak of COVID-19.After the talks, Wang will pay a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in at the presidential office on Thursday afternoon.The meeting is expected to discuss cooperation between the two nations in the fight against COVID-19 and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Seoul, which could take place this year.A leadership change in the United States and North Korea's ruling party congress scheduled for January are also expected to be discussed.During the three-day trip, the Chinese foreign minister is also scheduled to meet with former chief of the ruling Democratic Party Lee Hae-chan, Presidential Security Adviser Moon Chung-in and National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.