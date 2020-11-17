Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China to Hold Talks

The top diplomats of South Korea and China are set to hold talks in Seoul on Thursday.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, at 10 a.m. at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul for their first in-person talks since the outbreak of COVID-19.
After the talks, Wang will pay a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in at the presidential office on Thursday afternoon.
The meeting is expected to discuss cooperation between the two nations in the fight against COVID-19 and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Seoul, which could take place this year.
A leadership change in the United States and North Korea's ruling party congress scheduled for January are also expected to be discussed.
During the three-day trip, the Chinese foreign minister is also scheduled to meet with former chief of the ruling Democratic Party Lee Hae-chan, Presidential Security Adviser Moon Chung-in and National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.