Coronavirus-Infected Members of S. Korean Football Team Return

Photo : KBS News

Members of the South Korean men's national football team recently infected with COVID-19 in Austria have returned home on a chartered flight.The flight carrying 15 members of the team arrived at Incheon International Airport at around 6:10 a.m. Thursday from Vienna.The members returned home 18 days after departing for Austria for friendly matches against Mexico and Qatar.The passengers included four players and four staff members who tested positive for the virus while in Austria. Seven other staff members who came into close contact with the infected while looking after them also returned on the same flight.The confirmed patients will be transported to the National Medical Center in Seoul, while those who came in close contact will receive a PCR test and be placed under self-isolation.