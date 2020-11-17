S. Korea to Identify, Foster 100 Promising Firms into Regional Innovation Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday that the government will identify 100 promising companies until 2022 and foster them into leaders of regional innovation.The minister unveiled the plan to foster small businesses during a meeting on the government's Korean New Deal initiative aimed at promoting economic development by expanding digital infrastructure and fostering environment-friendly businesses.The minister said that in order to promote balanced regional development in line with the New Deal plan, the government will classify existing regional industries into a total of 48 in the three broad categories of digital, green and high value-added businesses.He said the government will provide some one-point-four trillion won in support for research and development efforts for these industries from 2021 to 2025.