S. Korea to Identify, Foster 100 Promising Firms into Regional Innovation Leaders

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday that the government will identify 100 promising companies until 2022 and foster them into leaders of regional innovation.
The minister unveiled the plan to foster small businesses during a meeting on the government's Korean New Deal initiative aimed at promoting economic development by expanding digital infrastructure and fostering environment-friendly businesses.
The minister said that in order to promote balanced regional development in line with the New Deal plan, the government will classify existing regional industries into a total of 48 in the three broad categories of digital, green and high value-added businesses.
He said the government will provide some one-point-four trillion won in support for research and development efforts for these industries from 2021 to 2025.