Photo : YONHAP News

A locally developed mid-range surface-to-air missile system has been deployed in the South Korean military for the first time.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Thursday that the M-SAM II ground-to-air missile system has been delivered to the ministry.The locally developed M-SAM system, also known as Cheongung-2, is a mid-range, medium altitude ground-to-air interceptor system.The missiles, called the Korean-style Patriot missiles, recorded a 100-percent accuracy rate in a number of tests. In June 2017, a Cheongung missile flew around 40 kilometers and hit a mock target accurately in a live-fire test.The DAPA said that the mass production of the missiles began in 2018 and the first batch has been delivered to the military.