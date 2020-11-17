Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, China Hold Talks in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks on Thursday with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is visiting Seoul this week for the first time in a year.At the start of discussions, Kang expressed hope to seek ways to further cooperate with China on the global fight against COVID-19, economic recovery and maintaining regional peace and stability.Kang expected to discuss ways to stabilize the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and to establish an environment to move forward with the peace process involving North Korea's denuclearization.Emphasizing that his visit, despite the ongoing pandemic, reflects Beijing's resolve to show it regards relations with Seoul as important, Wang said he plans to consult on ways to further expand bilateral cooperation.The Chinese minister also mentioned holding strategic consultations on regional and international issues of mutual concern.The ministers are expected to have discussed arranging Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Seoul as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes, North Korea's denuclearization and the ongoing rift between Beijing and Washington.Wang is scheduled to pay a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in on Thursday afternoon and meet with ruling camp figures, including former ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Hae-chan, later in the evening.