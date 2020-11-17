Menu Content

Domestic

Committee to Convene Next Wed. to Discuss Disciplinary Action against Top Prosecutor

Write: 2020-11-26 14:02:17Update: 2020-11-26 15:23:36

Photo : YONHAP News

A committee that will decide on disciplinary action against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl will convene next Wednesday. 

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae set the date on Thursday and ordered that Yoon or his lawyers be notified to attend the scheduled meeting.  

The meeting would be held just eight days after Choo suspended Yoon from duty, citing corruption charges levied against him. 

The disciplinary committee comprises seven members, including Choo. The remainder are the vice justice minister and two prosecutors named by the minister, as well as a lawyer, law professor and an expert appointed by the minister. 

The committee will decide on the type of disciplinary action to take against Yoon through a majority vote. 

It could decide either to dismiss Yoon or slap him with temporary suspension, a pay cut or reprimand. An action sterner than a pay cut must be executed by the president at the recommendation of the justice minister. 

Legal observers say the committee is likely to seek to dismiss Yoon in line with Choo’s wishes and the justice minister will make such a recommendation to the president.
