Gov't Prepares to Allow Discount Coupons on Food Delivery Apps

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is preparing to allow the use of state-issued discount coupons for restaurants aimed at encouraging more spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic on food delivery apps.At an economy-related ministerial meeting on Thursday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the coupon program will continue under restrictions that limit contact in line with the recently heightened social distancing.First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said after the meeting that the government is pushing to provide the coupons through the apps within this year and the Agriculture Ministry will make the relevant announcement.The government is also expected to offer the "Christmas Market" sales event, set for December 19 to 27, online.Regarding the latest resurgence of COVID-19 and rising economic uncertainties, the finance minister stressed that quarantine is the vaccine for the economy at this time.