Photo : YONHAP News

The public row between the justice minister and the top prosecutor has spilled over into the political arena.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has endorsed Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae’s decision against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, saying it is just and spurring the need to quickly launch the new anti-corruption agency.Floor leader Kim Tae-nyon urged prosecutors to seek self-reflection.Meanwhile, the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), while accepting the ruling party’s suggestion of a parliamentary inquiry into Yoon, said that the justice minister should also be investigated.Floor leader Joo Ho-young claimed that President Moon Jae-in should be the one to resolve this matter.