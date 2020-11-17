Ministers of S. Korea, China Share on Need for Stable Situation on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and China have agreed on the need to manage the security situation on the Korean Peninsula amid the ongoing transition of power in the U.S.The two sides also reaffirmed their shared position that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to South Korea will be realized as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.Ministers Kang Kyung-wha and Wang Yi sat down for around three hours at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Seoul on Thursday and discussed bilateral relations, the Korean Peninsula and regional and international issues.According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, they shared the perception that the current situations on the peninsula is fluid and that Pyongyang is taking a wait-and-see attitude amid the pandemic while closely watching the U.S. presidential transition.Wang said Seoul’s policy toward the North, based on the peace process, is the right direction, adding China is willing to continue lending support and cooperation.According to a ministry official, the two sides also agreed that they need to continue close communication and cooperation so that they continue to manage the situation on the peninsula stably and move forward the peace process.Another Seoul official said China displayed the will to help the U.S. and North Korea avoid provoking one another amid a fluid situation.