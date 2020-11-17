KOSPI Again Renews All-Time High on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) once again ended at an all-time high on Thursday, just two days after setting the previous new record.The KOSPI rose 24-point-37 points, or zero-point-94 percent, to close at two-thousand-625-point-91.On Tuesday, the main bourse hit an all-time high for a second straight day at two-thousand-617-point-76, up by zero-point-58 percent from Monday, before closing zero-point-62 percent down on Wednesday.The index, however, failed to renew an intraday high, which was set on Tuesday at two-thousand-628-point-52, by remaining at two-thousand-625-point-97 points or lower.Foreigners net bought 251-point-six billion won of local shares on Thursday, extending their buying rally to the 16th consecutive day, which was driven partially by growing expectations of a recovery of the fourth largest Asian economy next year.The uptick is also said to reflect optimism buoyed by the upward revision of this year's economic growth outlook for the country by the Bank of Korea, which raised the forecast by zero-point-two percentage points from August to minus one-point-one percent.Individual and institutional investors, meanwhile, net purchased 257-point-five billion won and net sold 527-point-four billion won, respectively.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also advanced, gaining nine-point-41 points, or one-point-09 percent, to close at 874-point-53.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-104-point-six won.