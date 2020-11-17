Menu Content

BTS, BLACKPINK Make Time Magazine's Person of Year List

Write: 2020-11-26 19:08:00Update: 2020-11-26 19:09:43

Photo : YONHAP News

BTS and BLACKPINK have been nominated as Person of the Year by Time Magazine. 

The U.S. magazine is holding an online ballot for the person or group of people who have been most influential across the world this year, with dozens of the nominees available to be voted for or against, including the two South Korean K-pop groups. 

Other notable nominees are Americans, including U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is the first woman, first Black woman and first Asian to be elected to the post, and Black Lives Matter activists. 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and incumbent Donald Trump also made the list, as well as Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Amy Coney Barrett, new U.S. Supreme Court Justice. 

Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, who was given the honor last year, has also been nominated for the 2020 distinction. 

The final choice will be announced on December tenth.
