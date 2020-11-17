Justice Ministry Requests Prosecution's Probe into Chief Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry requested the prosecution to investigate Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl on Thursday over allegations of illegal surveillance of judges.The ministry said on Thursday that it has asked the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office(SPO) to investigate Yoon regarding the allegations.The ministry said that an illegal inspection document was produced and distributed, and it contained sensitive personal information that could be misused to affect rulings.It also said the SPO's investigation information unit is supposed to gather information regarding cases, and it is not an organ to collect personal information of judges and then distribute that to prosecutors, calling it illegal surveillance and a crime.Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae suspended Yoon from duty Tuesday as she sought a disciplinary measure against him over six alleged misdeeds, including illegal surveillance of judges and interference in investigations involving his close associates.