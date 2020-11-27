Menu Content

Chief Prosecutor Files Lawsuit against Suspension Order

Write: 2020-11-27 08:54:27Update: 2020-11-27 11:36:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's order to suspend him from duty.

Yoon filed the suit with the Seoul Administrative Court after seeking an injunction late Wednesday to halt the minister's suspension order from taking effect.

In the complaint filed on Thursday, Yoon claimed that the allegations against him raised by the minister are effectively untrue and exaggerated.  

Yoon's lawyer argued that a suspension order could be used when heavy disciplinary measures such as dismissal are expected, but the allegations raised by the minister are hardly true. Even if true, they are not serious enough to merit suspension of duty. 

The lawyer added that unilaterally seeking disciplinary measures and suspending duty practically means a dismissal, which disregards the tenure of the prosecutor general, democracy and rule of law.
