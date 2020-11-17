N. Korea-China Trade Plunges 73% This Year amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's trade with China plunged more than 70 percent in the first nine months of the year due to the North's border closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.According to a report by the Korean International Trade Association(KITA) on Friday, exports and imports between the two countries came to 530 million U.S. dollars in the January-September period, down 73 percent from a year earlier.North Korea's exports to China sank 70 percent on-year to 46 million dollars, with its imports falling 73 percent to 490 million dollars.The bilateral trade volume recovered in May and June but posted sharp declines since July.North Korea has maintained its tight border closure with China since earlier this year. The blockade has taken a bigger toll on trade with its closest ally than global sanctions for its nuclear and missile program.Trade between the two nations fell 57 percent on-year in the first nine months of 2018 after tougher international sanctions came into force in the second half of the previous year.