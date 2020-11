Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will wrap up his three-day trip to South Korea on Friday after meeting with figures from the ruling bloc.Wang is scheduled to meet with presidential security adviser Moon Chung-in and Representatives Youn Kun-young and Hong Ihk-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday morning.The Chinese top diplomat will then visit the National Assembly to meet with Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug before leaving the country.On Thursday, Wang held talks with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha and paid a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in.Wang conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's verbal message that he will visit South Korea "when the conditions are met."