Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea registered more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day amid a third wave of the epidemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that 569 additional people tested positive as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 32-thousand-887.Of the new cases, 525 were local transmissions while 44 were imported.