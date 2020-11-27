S. Korea Sees Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 500 for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea registered more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day amid a third wave of the epidemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that 569 additional people tested positive as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 32-thousand-887.Of the 525 local transmissions, 337 came from the capital region with 204 in Seoul, 112 in Gyeonggi Province and 21 in Incheon. Cases in the greater Seoul area accounted for a little over 64 percent of all local infections.A large number of cases are linked to a church in Seoul’s Mapo District where a total of 119 infections have been confirmed as of noon Thursday. Cases linked to an aerobics and dance studio in Seoul’s Gangseo District have risen to 66, also as of Thursday.One more death was reported, raising the death toll to 516. The fatality rate stands at one-point-57 percent.