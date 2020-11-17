Ruling Camp Mulls Setting 3rd Relief Payouts at 2 Tln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is said to be considering setting a third round of COVID-19 relief payouts at around two trillion won.According to the DP on Friday, party officials discussed during a closed meeting of the party’s Supreme Council on Thursday the idea of using around two trillion won from government emergency funds for a third round of relief payments.Some in the party are said to be calling to supplement funds already included in next year’s budget to support small business owners and others hit hard by the pandemic instead of using the emergency funds.Efforts to pass next year’s budget are expected to face obstacles. The main opposition People Power Party is adamant on pushing the government to remove the entire budget set aside for the Korean New Deal initiative in order to draw up what it calls a “people’s livelihood budget” to help overcome the pandemic. That budget would include a third round of relief payouts worth three-point-six trillion won.