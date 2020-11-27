Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Minister Reaffirms She Will Seek Disciplinary Action against Top Prosecutor

Write: 2020-11-27 11:48:53Update: 2020-11-27 13:24:58

Minister Reaffirms She Will Seek Disciplinary Action against Top Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae reaffirmed that she will seek disciplinary action against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl as prosecutors intensify their resistance to the move. 

In a statement on Friday, Choo said that she fully understands the shock and confusion within the agency and believes the outcry by some prosecutors comes from how they value their organization.

The minister, however, stressed that the suspension was decided after sufficient fact-checking and auditing, adding it was inevitable due to the gravity of Yoon's alleged illegal surveillance of judges that damages constitutional values.

Choo said she was disappointed and shocked by Yoon claiming the collection of personal information was nothing out of the ordinary, adding that it is no different from intelligence agencies' illegal surveillance under previous administrations.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >