NIS Assesses N. Korea Exercising Prudence following Biden's Election Win

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's state intelligence agency on Friday assessed that North Korea is exercising prudence following the election win of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.According to ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Byung-kee, who is a senior member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, the National Intelligence Service(NIS) said the North's state media have yet to report on Biden's victory.This is in contrast to how the North Korean state media reported on the outcome of U.S. presidential elections within ten days in the past.The DP lawmaker said the North has reportedly ordered its overseas diplomatic missions to refrain from provoking the U.S., warning the heads that they will be held accountable should any problems arise.The NIS assessed that this is a part of Pyongyang's anxiety over having to start over in seeking improved relations with Washington.