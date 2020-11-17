Menu Content

Seoul Court Fines Ex-Music Mogul on Overseas Gambling Charges

Write: 2020-11-27 13:25:45Update: 2020-11-27 15:36:21

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court on Friday fined Yang Hyun-suk, former CEO of YG Entertainment, over charges of high-stake gambling while overseas.

The Seoul Western District Court found Yang guilty of gambling at Las Vegas casinos in the United States over the past several years and ordered a penalty of 15 million won.

The court said Yang's behavior could have a bad influence on the public, especially young people, but that it took into account that the former music mogul showed remorse and that he has no history of gambling convictions.

Three others, including two co-CEOs of YG's affiliated music label YGX, were ordered to pay between ten and 15 million won.

Yang and the others gambled at Las Vegas casinos on some 20 occasions between July 2015 and January 2019, allegedly playing baccarat and blackjack with combined stakes of some 400 million won.
