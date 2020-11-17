Menu Content

Rival Parties Butt Heads over Minister's Suspension of Top Prosecutor

South Korea's rival political parties continued to butt heads over Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's suspension of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.

On Friday, the opposition bloc, including 103 representatives of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), three from the minor People's Party and four independents filed for a parliamentary investigation into the suspension.

PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young welcomed the ruling Democratic Party(DP) Lee Nak-yon's proposal for the probe, saying the latest incident is considered to have destroyed constitutionalism. 

However, the DP has taken a step back from actively pushing for a parliamentary probe. Accusing the opposition of targeting Choo in pushing for the probe, Lee stressed that it is Yoon's alleged surveillance of the court that challenges the autonomy of the judiciary and constitutionalism, then called for swift disciplinary action.
