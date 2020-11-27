Prosecutors Rally Around Embattled Boss, Justice Minister Vows to Continue Discipline

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prosecutors continue to protest against Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's decision earlier this week to suspend Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. Meanwhile, Choo says she has no intention of backing down from taking disciplinary measures against Yoon, citing "serious misconduct."Sam Len reports.Report: Prosecutors are protesting Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's decision to suspend Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, seeking to discipline him for allegedly interfering in sensitive investigations and failing to maintain political neutrality.All six heads of the high prosecutors' offices across the country issued a statement voicing such concerns and the comments were posted on the prosecution's intranet on Thursday. A growing number of rank-and-file prosecutors are joining them.They said the prosecutor general's term in office is guaranteed by law and accused the justice minister of suspending him without thoroughly verifying the facts.But the justice minister said the disciplinary process is being pursued by the book and voiced her intention not to back down.Among the key allegations against the prosecutor general is that he carried out illegal surveillance of judges presiding over several major cases. The Justice Ministry has assigned the Supreme Prosecutors' Office to investigate the prosecutor general. But Yoon unveiled his own records on Thursday while claiming his innocence.Meanwhile, the main opposition People Power Party and minor opposition People's Party requested the National Assembly hold a hearing on the prosecutor general's suspension.But the ruling Democratic Party, which was the first to call for a National Assembly hearing on the feud, backed off this time and called on lawmakers to wait until the Supreme Prosecutors' Office wraps up its investigation into the prosecutor general.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News.