'Seized Articles from SPO Raid Include Intelligence on Ruling Party Figure'

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition has alleged that a recent search related to the prosecutor general of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office(SPO) may have been used to retrieve evidence gathered on a prominent ruling party official.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) said in a news conference Friday that it received the tip concerning materials obtained during Wednesday's raid of the investigation information unit at the SPO.The raid was to look into allegations that Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl ordered illegal inspections of certain judges.The main opposition called for bipartisan verification of the confiscated goods and argued that if the raid was a move to take away that intelligence, this constitutes abuse of power and interference with an investigation.As for the content of the tip-off, PPP lawmaker Kim Do-eup said some media outlets are extensively looking into the matter, but it is not yet time to unveil details. Kim only said it may be shocking in nature.