Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) soared to a new record high on Friday, surpassing the previous record set just one day ago.The KOSPI rose seven-point-54 points, or zero-point-29 percent, to close at two-thousand-633-point-45.The benchmark index rose as investor sentiment was boosted by easing uncertainties surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, while a weakening U.S. dollar added luster to stocks.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining eleven-point-03 points, or one-point-26 percent, to close at 885-point-56.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-103-point-two won.