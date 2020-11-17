Construction Begins on Ulleung Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

Construction has begun on an airport in Ulleung County in North Gyeongsang Province, which will cut down travel time from Seoul from the current seven hours to just one.A ground-breaking ceremony took place Friday attended by Ulleung Governor Kim Byeong-su and a hundred other local and central government officials.Once finished, Ulleung Airport will mainly service small aircraft with fewer than 50 seats. Local authorities expect it will increase annual tourist numbers to one million.The Seoul government and Ulleung county will invest over 660 billion won by 2025 to build a one-point-two kilometer airstrip, passenger terminal and other facilities and amenities.Feasibility surveys on the Ulleung airport first began in 2013 after which the design plan was announced in 2017 and the builder selected last year.Governor Kim said a dream held by Ulleung residents is finally being realized after 40 years.