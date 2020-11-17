Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Coal-fueled Power Production Accounts for 37% of S. Korea's Energy Supply

Write: 2020-11-29 14:13:28Update: 2020-11-29 14:33:51

Coal-fueled Power Production Accounts for 37% of S. Korea's Energy Supply

Photo : KBS News

Data showed that coal-fueled power generation accounted for 37 percent of South Korea's energy supply, although the country vowed to attain carbon neutrality by 2050. 
 
According to the country's statistics on electric power on Sunday, the nation's power generation reached about 412-thousand gigawatt hour during the first nine months of the year, down two-point-five percent from a year earlier. 
 
Of the total, coal-fueled power generation came to 152-thousand gigawatt hour, down ten-point-five percent on-year. 
 
Despite the sharp decline, coal-fueled power took up the largest portion of the country's total power generation at 36-point-eight percent.
 
Nuclear power plants produced 117-thousand gigawatt hour during the cited period, accounting for 28-point-five percent of the total power generation. 
 
Production of new and renewable energy decreased by two-point-five percent on-year during the period, taking up six-point-eight percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >