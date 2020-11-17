Coal-fueled Power Production Accounts for 37% of S. Korea's Energy Supply

Photo : KBS News

Data showed that coal-fueled power generation accounted for 37 percent of South Korea's energy supply, although the country vowed to attain carbon neutrality by 2050.According to the country's statistics on electric power on Sunday, the nation's power generation reached about 412-thousand gigawatt hour during the first nine months of the year, down two-point-five percent from a year earlier.Of the total, coal-fueled power generation came to 152-thousand gigawatt hour, down ten-point-five percent on-year.Despite the sharp decline, coal-fueled power took up the largest portion of the country's total power generation at 36-point-eight percent.Nuclear power plants produced 117-thousand gigawatt hour during the cited period, accounting for 28-point-five percent of the total power generation.Production of new and renewable energy decreased by two-point-five percent on-year during the period, taking up six-point-eight percent.