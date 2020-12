Photo : KBS News

A local court could reach a conclusion as early as Monday in a lawsuit filed by the top prosecutor seeking an injunction against Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's order to suspend him from duty.The Seoul Administrative Court is set to begin deliberation of the case at 11 a.m. Monday.The judge is likely to reach a conclusion as early as Monday night or Tuesday given the gravity of the case after listening to claims by the representatives of Choo and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.Last Tuesday, Minister Choo suspended Yoon from active duty, citing serious misconduct including illegal surveillance of judges in sensitive political cases.The top prosecutor filed a suit with the court a day after the suspension, seeking an injunction against the minister's order.