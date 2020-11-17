N. Korean Leader Chairs Politburo Meeting to Discuss Preparation of Party Congress

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly presided over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to discuss preparation for a party congress set for January.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Monday that during the extended politburo meeting held Sunday, Kim discussed and studied preparations for the Eighth Congress of the Party after receiving a related report.The KCNA said the meeting also harshly criticized economic guidance organs for failing to provide scientific guidance and failing to overcome subjectivism and formalism in their work.Without providing further details, the report said the meeting stressed the need to carry out the party's economic policies on a scientific basis and display great dedication and responsibility.In August, Kim said he will hold the eighth party congress in January where he plans to provide a new five-year economic development scheme.