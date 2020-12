Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boyband BTS has once again topped the charts with its album "BE" debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's main albums chart.Billboard announced on Sunday that BTS' "BE" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.The ranking is based on album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.Billboard said "BE," released on November 20, earned 242-thousand equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending November 26."BE" is BTS' fifth album to enter the chart at No. 1, since the group topped it for the first time in June 2018 with "Love Yourself: Tear," followed by "Love Yourself: Answer," "Map of the Soul: Persona" and "Map of the Soul:7."