Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's industrial output remained flat in October from a month earlier while consumption and investment decreased.According to Statistics Korea on Monday, the nation's overall industrial production remained unchanged on-month in October, following a two-point-two percent gain in September.Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries declined one-point-two percent last month from the previous month due to decreased exports.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, decreased point-nine percent in October from a month earlier, the first decline since July, when it dropped six percent.Facility investment also contracted three-point-three percent on-month last month, following a seven-point-six percent rise in September.