Gov't: 3rd COVID-19 Wave Likely to Continue for Long Time at Current Rate

Photo : YONHAP News

Second Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae says if the current situation continues in which small clusters lead to major clusters, the nation is likely to witness an extended third wave of COVID-19.Kang made the remarks on Monday during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in Seoul.Kang noted that small clusters that occurred in various facilities, such as an aerobics studio, internet cafe and sauna, are continuously leading to major clusters.He said it’s currently difficult to break the chain of infections with the existing diagnostic testing and contact tracing system as the number of asymptomatic cases are on the rise.Kang stressed that people who have symptoms must not hide them or avoid testing, saying the failure to get properly treated leads to serious health hazards.In particular, he called on all gatherings drawing more than ten people to be canceled, saying such meetings are at high risk of infection.