S. Korea's Ruling Bloc Reaffirms Selective Distribution of Emergency Relief Funds

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party and the government have reaffirmed their position that a third round of emergency relief funds will be selectively distributed to vulnerable social groups and people hit hard by the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.The ruling bloc made the reaffirmation on Sunday after a closed meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Seoul.An official from the ruling camp reportedly said that the idea of universal distribution of relief funds was never discussed among the ruling camp, adding the selective distribution has been considered from the beginning.In the Sunday meeting, the government is said to have reported a plan to increase next year's budget for COVID-19 responses by seven trillion won from the amount in its initial budget proposal.Of the increased amount, the ruling bloc reportedly allocated about two trillion won to support small firms and self-owned businesses hit hard by the epidemic.The government reportedly plans to cut five trillion won from its initial proposal and issue state bonds to secure two trillion won to finance the third relief package. But the plan is expected to face obstacles as the rival parties remain at odds over the budget deal.