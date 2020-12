Photo : KBS News

South Korea will extend visas for foreigners nearing expiration to prevent them from visiting immigration offices as part of efforts to contain COVID-19.The Justice Ministry said on Monday that visas for 90-thousand registered foreigners will be extended by an additional three months from Tuesday.The latest government move does not apply to foreigners staying in the nation illegally or whose whereabouts are unclear.The ministry previously extended visas for registered foreigners in February and April.