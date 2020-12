Photo : YONHAP News

An injunction hearing to decide whether South Korea's top prosecutor could return to his duties following an unprecedented suspension came to an end after only an hour of deliberation.The Seoul Administrative Court wrapped up deliberating over the case at around noon on Monday. The deliberation had begun at 11 a.m.Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl sought a court injunction last Wednesday following Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's order to suspend him from duty last Tuesday.Should the court grant the injunction, Yoon will be allowed to return to work immediately.The decision is expected to be made within the day.