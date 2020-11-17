Gov't Decides Not to Extend Grace Period for SMEs in Enforcing 52-Hour Workweek

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean government has decided not to extend a one-year grace period given to small and medium-sized companies in implementing the 52-hour workweek system after it ends this year. The businesses earlier requested an extension, saying they are already struggling in the fight against COVID-19.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korea's Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap announced on Monday that the one-year grace period for small to medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) to adopt the shortened 52-hour workweek will end on December 31 this year.Instead of extending the grace period for businesses hiring 50 to 299 employees, the government plans to help support the firms autonomously reduce weekly work hours through workforce and financial aid.The announcement comes as the SMEs are calling for a one-year extension, citing that they are not ready to hire additional workforce due to the shortened workweek, as they have been struggling to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Companies are also worried about a workforce shortage when handling backorders as the economy begins to normalize next year.The minister, however, said there has been progress in the businesses' preparations, thanks to state consulting, financial aid to cover additional personnel expenses, and cooperation between labor and management.The government has allowed smaller companies two years and nine months to prepare since the relevant law took effect in March 2018, compared to businesses with more than 300 employees that adopted the system in July 2018.Since January this year, businesses can also expand work hours citing increased workload and managerial reasons as special circumstances, from being limited to disasters.The minister then called on the National Assembly to pass a pending bill that extends the maximum period for a flexible work system from the current three to six months. The flexible work system allows adjustments to the weekly hours depending on seasonal demand or workload.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.