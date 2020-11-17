Rival Parties Lock Horns over Size of COVID-19 Relief in Budget Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties have locked horns on how much to include in next year budget for a third round of COVID-19 relief payments and vaccine expenditure, as the legal deadline to pass the budget plan draws near.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) have so far agreed on the need to expand the budget, but have yet to narrow the gap in the scope of the expansion.The DP is also at odds with the government, which has proposed cutting about five trillion won from the record 556-trillion-won budget for the additional expenses.The DP is calling for an eight-point-five-trillion-won increase to also cover expenses related to housing and the government's carbon-neutrality campaign. The PPP is demanding an eleven-point-six trillion won increase to include after-school child care.The legal deadline for the National Assembly to handle the budget bill is on Wednesday.