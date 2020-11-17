S. Korean Court Rules Conscientious Objector Not Guilty of Dodging Draft

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean court has ruled that a man who refused to serve his mandatory military service for personal beliefs is not guilty of draft dodging.On Monday, the Uijeongbu District Court overturned a lower court ruling that sentenced the man to 18 months in prison for violating the country's military service law.The court said it is difficult to consider the defendant's religious and personal beliefs as being part of a strategy to dodge the draft and recognized there is a justifiable reason behind the defendant's refusal to fulfill his mandatory military service.The court also took into account the fact that the defendant completed an 18-month jail term and vowed to carry out his military duty in the form of a 36-month alternative service at a correctional facility.According to the court, the defendant became opposed to the standardized university entrance-centered education system and pressure from society which requires men to be masculine.The defendant is a devout Christian and served in a missionary group while attending university. He had participated in various events and protests opposing violence and calling for peace.