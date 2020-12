Photo : KBS News

A new version of "Hunminjeongeum Haerye," a comprehensive book of the Korean alphabet or Hangeul system, has been published to help enhance the understanding of the system by ordinary people.According to the National Hangeul Museum on Monday, the book, roughly translated into English as "Easy Reading of Hunminjeongeum," was created through the joint efforts of experts in the fields of Korean, Chinese characters and Neo-Confucianism.The new book helps readers better understand King Sejong's purpose of inventing Korean letters as well as their linguistic principles and usage that are explained through references to the Chinese phonology and Neo-Confucianism.The book can be downloaded for free from the museum's website at www.hangeul.go.kr.