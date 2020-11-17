Parties Respond to Latest Court Ruling against Ex-Pres. Chun

Photo : KBS News

South Korean political parties on Monday offered their assessments of a court ruling against former President Chun Doo-hwan in a defamation case revolving around alleged shootings during the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising.Earlier in the day, the Gwangju District Court sentenced Chun to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, for defaming a deceased activist who claimed to have witnessed the shootings, finding the testimony that troops fired at citizens on board helicopters to be reliable.Ruling Democratic Party spokesperson Choi In-ho said in a statement that the suspended term does not live up to the public's expectations or corresponds to the pain suffered by the bereaved families and residents of Gwangju.Still taking note of the court's acknowledgment of the helicopter shooting, Choi called for a thorough and swift investigation into the case, including who ordered the shooting, as well as other unresolved suspicions regarding the bloody military suppression.The party also vowed to do its best to swiftly pass related bills and urged the main opposition People Power Party to actively cooperate in legislative efforts.The conservative opposition party commented via its spokesperson, Bae June-young, that it respects the court's ruling and accepts the historical significance of the verdict.Bae said the PPP will continue to help Gwangju residents overcome painful memories and promote national unity.The minor progressive opposition Justice Party also issued a statement via its Gwangju office and welcomed the ruling and the ensuing restoration of honor for the late priest and the unveiling of the truth regarding the 1980 tragedy.