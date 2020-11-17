Pres. Moon Stresses Reform, Public-Oriented Mindset for Officials

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has called on public officials to prioritize service to the public and embrace reforms.In a meeting with his senior and junior secretaries on Monday, Moon said it is time for public servants to take on a new mindset, embrace an era of rapid changes by placing community ahead of individual groups and serve the public.He said unless South Korean public servants adopt a "radical will" to shed outdated practices and ways of thinking and seek change through reforms and innovation, the nation will lag behind in the fast-changing world.Moon made the remarks amid a high-profile conflict between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl over prosecution reforms and other measures, raising speculation that they were aimed at prosecutors.The presidential office, however, said the remarks were meant for all public officials to reflect upon.