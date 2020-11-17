Pres. Moon Stresses Reform, Public-Oriented Mindset for Officials

President Moon Jae-in has called on public officials to prioritize service to the public and embrace reforms.
In a meeting with his senior and junior secretaries on Monday, Moon said it is time for public servants to take on a new mindset, embrace an era of rapid changes by placing community ahead of individual groups and serve the public.
He said unless South Korean public servants adopt a "radical will" to shed outdated practices and ways of thinking and seek change through reforms and innovation, the nation will lag behind in the fast-changing world.
Moon made the remarks amid a high-profile conflict between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl over prosecution reforms and other measures, raising speculation that they were aimed at prosecutors.
The presidential office, however, said the remarks were meant for all public officials to reflect upon.