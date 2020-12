Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s peace trails near the heavily fortified border with North Korea have partially reopened for the first time in over a year after they were closed due to the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak.Officials in Paju city north of Seoul, which has jurisdiction over one of the trails, said on Monday that the program resumed on Saturday.The trail programs were launched in August of last year as part of efforts to realize inter-Korean agreements reached in 2018, but were suspended the following month after the outbreak of the fatal animal disease. The suspension was extended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Up to ten people at a time are allowed to walk on the trail, compared to 20 people in the past.