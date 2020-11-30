S. Korea Enforces Toughened Social Distancing Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has started enforcing tougher social distancing measures as it battles a third wave of COVID-19.Starting Tuesday, saunas, steam-bath rooms in bathhouses and nine kinds of indoor group exercise classes will be banned in the greater Seoul area. Year-end or New Year's parties at hotels, party rooms and guesthouses will also be prohibited.The government will enforce the tougher measures for a week in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, while maintaining social distancing at the current Level Two.Many other areas outside the capital region will be placed under Level One-point-Five social distancing rules for 14 days.However, the government has allowed Busan, western parts of Gangwon Province, South Gyeongsang, South Chungcheong and North Jeolla Provinces to raise their levels to two if necessary as they are witnessing spikes in the number of infections.Busan City temporarily strengthened its social distancing to effectively Level Three until the day of the college entrance exam on Thursday.