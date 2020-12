Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boyband BTS made history again as it topped Billboard's main singles chart with a non-English song.Billboard said on Monday that BTS' latest single "Life Goes On" debuted at the top spot on the Hot 100 chart."Life Goes On," released on November 20, is the first Number One single to be sung predominantly in the Korean language in the Billboard chart's 62 years of cataloging singles."Life Goes On" marks the second BTS song to debut at Number One on the chart after its first English single "Dynamite" debut at the top in August.BTS now has three chart-topping songs, including its remix of "Savage Love" by U.S. singer Jason Derulo and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685.